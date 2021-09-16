Shots fired in Darlington County home, deputies investigating

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are investigating after shots were fired into a Pee Dee home Thursday.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on the 1500 block of Syracuse Community Road. The homeowners reported that they came home and found someone in the residence, and that’s when shots were fired.

Deputies said the suspect was believed to be in the home when multiple law enforcement agencies arrived, but no one was there when the home was searched.

The incident remains under investigation.

