Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Shots fired in Darlington County home, deputies investigating

(WAVE 3 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are investigating after shots were fired into a Pee Dee home Thursday.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on the 1500 block of Syracuse Community Road. The homeowners reported that they came home and found someone in the residence, and that’s when shots were fired.

Deputies said the suspect was believed to be in the home when multiple law enforcement agencies arrived, but no one was there when the home was searched.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
Investigators: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Previous SpaceX launches have provided a brilliant view across the Grand Strand like this one...
FIRST ALERT: All systems go for SpaceX launch this evening
Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews on scene of wreck in Myrtle Beach, 2 injured
Gloria Satterfield
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money
The chance of development remains high with a low pressure system moving west through the...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week

Latest News

Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Bond set at $20k for Alex Murdaugh in $10M insurance fraud scheme
William Brockington
Deputies make arrest after victim shot multiple times in Florence County
A 9-year-old girl is recovering after deputies said she was shot over the weekend in Pembroke
Deputies make another arrest in shooting of girl, mother in Robeson County; 1 still wanted
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh arrives at jail, expected to surrender to authorities ahead of bond hearing