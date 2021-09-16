S.C. surpasses 10K confirmed COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 2,865 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 656,341 and confirmed deaths to 10,041, officials said.







In Horry County, there were 143 new confirmed cases and four confirmed deaths. Florence County saw 65 new confirmed cases but no additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 33,528 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 11.4%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

