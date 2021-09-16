Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Keeping You Safe: Three important self-defense techniques that anyone can learn

“When you watch a person fight for their life, it is frantic and it is exhausting”
By Loren Korn
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Self-defense is a way to keep you safe in dangerous situations, and for one head trainer, it’s all about fighting back.

“The best place to learn self-defense is a place that puts out competitive fighters in sports but also has a grasp of the difference between sport and self-defense, which is smaller than what most people think,” said Mike Pesesko, the owner of RKM Training and also runs a YouTube channel called, hard2hurt.

RELATED LINK | RKM Training

Pesesko said technique is important to learn and anyone can do it, regardless of age, strength or gender.

“I need the same techniques. I just need to be better at them than they do,” he said.

He first showed a technique called the Wrist Escape, that’s used if someone is trying to take you.

Pesesko explained that when the attacker is holding your arm, push your elbow toward the attacker and your hand towards your face, which forces the person to release.

Pesesko then demonstrated the Haymaker Punch which he said is used when a person tries to go in for a punch.

“I’m supposed to cover up, keep my eyes forward, you throw your punch and actually step into it a little, which is totally counter-intuitive,” he said.

Our natural instinct is to freeze or shrink away from danger according to Pesesko, but he said we must do the opposite.

Lastly, he demonstrated the Up Kick move to fight off your attacker.

“We don’t want to end up on the ground but sometimes that happens.”

Pesesko said you need to always keep your head off the ground and keep your feet pointed at your attacker. Then, you kick.

“It looks so simple when everything is compliant during a demo or during a tutorial or something like that. But, when you watch a person fight for their life, it is frantic and it is exhausting.

That’s why Pesesko stressed the importance of practice, practice, practice.

“I want them to feel stronger, feel more capable, feel more confident and not worry anymore,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Previous SpaceX launches have provided a brilliant view across the Grand Strand like this one...
FIRST ALERT: All systems go for SpaceX launch this evening
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper files lawsuit
Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews on scene of wreck in Myrtle Beach, 2 injured
Gloria Satterfield
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Keeping You Safe: Three important self-defense techniques that anyone can learn
Bill Clontz was laid to rest Wednesday.
Loved ones honor Bill Clontz, founder of Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, at funeral
House of Hope Tiny Home Village
House of Hope seeking volunteers to help put final touches on Tiny Home Village
Loved ones honor Bill Clontz, founder of Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, at funeral
Loved ones honor Bill Clontz, founder of Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, at funeral