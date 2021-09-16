Submit a Tip
Grand Strand man raising funds help high school sweetheart battling rare cancer

Mateo Montalvo is helping to raise funds for his high school sweetheart, Haley Smith, who is...
Mateo Montalvo is helping to raise funds for his high school sweetheart, Haley Smith, who is battling a rare form of cancer.(Source: Mateo Montalvo/Haley Smith)
By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand man is on a mission to help his high school sweetheart who is battling a rare cancer for the second time.

Mateo Montalvo met Haley Smith when they were in high school and they fell in love.

The couple says they’ve been through the best of times, but right now, things are a little tough.

Smith is once again battling a rare Stage Four cervical cancer. She first beat the same type of cancer when she was just 17 years old.

The family said the process of fighting the disease the second time around is proving to be more aggressive and costly. They started a GoFundMe page hoping to raise money for medical needs but it wasn’t enough.

Montalvo has been doing car detailing for a few months, and now he is donating all the money he makes to Smith and her family to help with her medical needs.

“It shows me every day that I am loved and I am supported and every day it’s something that keeps me going,” Smith said.

“You can get your car detailed anywhere. Maybe that place does a better job than I do. But it doesn’t have the same cause. It doesn’t have the same heart,” Montvalo added.

CLICK HERE if you’re interested in using Montvalo’s car detailing services.

