Flooring Panda will be at the Fall Home Show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Fall Home Show will be at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Friday, September 17th-Sunday, September 19th.

Flooring Panda will be there and will have products to show. They will have tile, wood, carpet and more. This will give the community an idea of what they carry.

Flooring Panda is located at 864 Kingswood Dr, Conway, SC 29526 which is off Highway 544. They would love for people to check them out at the home show or come by their show room one day in Conway.

