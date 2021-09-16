FIRST ALERT: Humidity continues through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm and humid weather continues through the end of the week and into the weekend with a few daily showers.

Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s with more clouds working into the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions today. (WMBF)

More clouds will be around today but rain chances will still remain limited with a 20% chance of a shower or two. Most areas will stay dry, especially on the beaches as the humidity continues with afternoon temperatures in the low-middle 80s with the heat index in the lower 90s. Inland areas will see a 30% chance of a shower but once again, will be very scattered in nature.

Mid 80s continue with partly cloudy skies through the weekend. It's a 30% chance of showers Saturday and Sunday. (WMBF)

Friday will see more of the same with a bit more sunshine and just a 20% chance of a stray shower. Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s with a heat index in the low-mid 90s Friday afternoon.

A little more moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas will drift into the region over the weekend and provide a slightly better chance of a stray shower or storm with rain chances increasing slightly to 30% on Saturday and Sunday. Even then, not everyone will see the rain for the weekend. Don’t cancel any plans! Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s through the weekend with lows in the lower 70s.

