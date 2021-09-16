FIRST ALERT: Humidity continues through the weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm and humid weather continues through the end of the week and into the weekend with a few daily showers.
More clouds will be around today but rain chances will still remain limited with a 20% chance of a shower or two. Most areas will stay dry, especially on the beaches as the humidity continues with afternoon temperatures in the low-middle 80s with the heat index in the lower 90s. Inland areas will see a 30% chance of a shower but once again, will be very scattered in nature.
Friday will see more of the same with a bit more sunshine and just a 20% chance of a stray shower. Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s with a heat index in the low-mid 90s Friday afternoon.
A little more moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas will drift into the region over the weekend and provide a slightly better chance of a stray shower or storm with rain chances increasing slightly to 30% on Saturday and Sunday. Even then, not everyone will see the rain for the weekend. Don’t cancel any plans! Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s through the weekend with lows in the lower 70s.
