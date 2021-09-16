Deputies make arrest after victim shot multiple times in Florence County
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies have made an arrest in a shooting from last week.
William Brockington was taken into custody on Thursday. The 51-year-old is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Investigators said Brockington shot a person multiple times last Thursday near South Fifth Street after a verbal fight.
The victim was taken to a hospital where they were treated. The condition of the victim has not been released.
Brockington is currently at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.
