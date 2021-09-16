Submit a Tip
Deputies make another arrest in shooting of girl, mother in Robeson County; 1 still wanted

A 9-year-old girl is recovering after deputies said she was shot over the weekend in Pembroke
A 9-year-old girl is recovering after deputies said she was shot over the weekend in Pembroke
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has announced an additional arrest in connection to a shooting that left a child and her mother injured.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said a 14-year-old juvenile surrendered to investigators Thursday morning.

The juvenile is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies were called to Darrell Drive on Sept. 11 after reports two people had been shot while in a vehicle on Moss Neck Road.

The shooting left a 9-year-old girl and her 41-year-old mother injured. Two other family members were reportedly in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, but her condition has since improved. The mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other suspects in the case, 21-year-old Christian Locklear and a 16-year-old juvenile, were previously arrested and are both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

After Thursday’s arrest, just one additional suspect remains at large. Wilkins, the county sheriff, said that suspect is a 15-year-old juvenile.

If you have any information on the juvenile’s whereabouts, call the RCSO at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

