Carolina Forest Community Church planning expansion projects amid area growth

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A church in Carolina Forest is doing its best to keep up with the massive growth happening in the area.

Carolina Forest Community Church has 25 acres of property, so it’s planning its own expansion to meet the needs of the growing population.

With much of the property unused, church leaders are hoping to change that.

Crews have started clearing trees on the church campus, all to make room for six major projects that are planned.

The projects are as follows: renovations to the main church area, a new gym, dorms for people to stay in, a freedom center for people with addictions, an outreach center and a family center.

Discipleship Pastor Tyler Edwards says the expansion will give both the church and the people who live nearby more opportunities.

“We’re excited about what that could mean, what that can do for our community, having an opportunity to be in a place where people don’t have to go very far to find that community and find that connection,” Edwards said.

Over the years, Carolina Forest has gone from literally a forest to one of the most populated areas in Horry County.

That growth played a big role in the decision by church leaders to make these expansions.

“More people coming into our community and this area expanding means more opportunities to connect with people and more needs that we can help meet and support,” Edwards said.

The church isn’t the only place in the area going through expansion.

Horry County will soon have a new government complex off International Drive along with a new police precinct.

All the home development means more people which means more opportunities for places like Carolina Forest Community Church.

“We’re right in the middle of this whole community with 25 acres of land,” Edwards said. “This is a great time for us to take that step forward so that when those needs start coming up around us, we have the resources in place to try to help meet them.”

All this is still in the early stages, so church leaders aren’t sure at the moment about an estimated cost or timeline for these projects.

