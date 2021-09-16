Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

The Carolina Food Truck Rodeo is happening this weekend at the Florence Center

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can taste test your way through the Carolina Food Truck Rodeo on Friday and Saturday at the Florence Center. You’ll find a wide variety of food trucks from all over the Southeast.

In addition to delicious food, you can catch live music, a beer garden, and even a place to catch the game. Come along with us for everything you need to know.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Previous SpaceX launches have provided a brilliant view across the Grand Strand like this one...
FIRST ALERT: All systems go for SpaceX launch this evening
Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews on scene of wreck in Myrtle Beach, 2 injured
Gloria Satterfield
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper files lawsuit

Latest News

gst
WonderWorks- Part 2
gst
WonderWorks- Part 4
gst
WonderWorks- Part 3
gst
Palmetto Goodwill- Part 3
gst
Palmetto Goodwill- Part 4