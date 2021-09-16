The Carolina Food Truck Rodeo is happening this weekend at the Florence Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can taste test your way through the Carolina Food Truck Rodeo on Friday and Saturday at the Florence Center. You’ll find a wide variety of food trucks from all over the Southeast.

In addition to delicious food, you can catch live music, a beer garden, and even a place to catch the game. Come along with us for everything you need to know.

