15th Circuit solicitor holds news conference on deadly trooper-involved shooting after meeting with family

By Katherine Phillips and WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The 15th Circuit solicitor is holding a news conference on the deadly trooper-involved shooting that happened over the weekend in the Longs area.

The news conference comes after meeting with the family of 33-year-old Tristan Vereen who authorities said was shot and killed on Saturday by Master Trooper WB Benton.

During the meeting, the family was shown part of the video and it didn’t have sound.

The family held a press conference earlier on Thursday and said they would like to see the rest of the video and they believe that the trooper needs to be held responsible.

The State Law Enforcement Division is the lead agency in the investigation of the deadly shooting.

SLED said Vereen was stopped by Benton on Saturday for an equipment violation. The family said it was a cracked windshield.

Investigators said Vereen drove away and there was a short chase before he crashed his car and took off running.

SLED said when the trooper tried to arrest Vereen there was a struggle and that’s when Benton fatally shot him.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told WMBF News reporter Katherine Phillips that he wants to release the video to the public as quickly as possible in order to be transparent.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

