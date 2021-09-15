Two Brothers Woodworks will be at the Fall Home Show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Fall Home Show will be at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Friday, September 17th-Sunday, September 19th.

Two Brothers Woodworks will be there showing some of the items they make. They do tables, mantels, kitchen islands and so much more.

Everything they do is customizable and the best way to learn all about it is at the home show!

