TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews on scene of wreck in Myrtle Beach, 2 injured

Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.(Myrtle Beach Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders were on the scene of a crash that left two people hurt in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the two-vehicle accident occurred on Oak Forest Lane and Seaboard Street at around 4:15 p.m. The crash did involve an entrapment, according to officials.

The two people hurt are being treated for their injuries, but no further details were immediately available.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as first responders continue working at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

