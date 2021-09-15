Sheriff sends warning to those helping 2 teens hide in connection to 9-year-old girl's shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff has a stern warning for those who may be helping two teens hide from the law in connection to a shooting that hurt a 9-year-old girl.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said on Wednesday that his team is still searching for a 14-year-old and 15-year-old in the case. On Monday, authorities arrested 21-year-old Christian Locklear and a 16-year-old.

Investigators said a 9-year-old girl and her mother were shot Sunday night near Moss Neck Road while riding in the car.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but her mother said that she is improving day by day and is now walking and talking.

Wilkins said he will also be seeking criminal charges against anyone who is found to be helping or harboring the two teens.

“It’s hard to say you haven’t seen them when they were seen running out of your back door as detectives arrived,” said Wilkins. “This is a very serious situation and we need for this to end peacefully.”

Anyone with information on the teens’ whereabouts is asked to call 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.

