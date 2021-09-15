Reward offered for information on Robeson County shooting suspect

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) - Police have offered a reward for any information on a shooting suspect in the Pee Dee.

The St. Pauls Police Department says 26-year-old Daquan McNair is wanted in connection to an incident that happened earlier in the summer. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police allege McNair fired a weapon into an occupied vehicle at the Happy Mart #3 in St. Pauls on July 25. He’s also facing other charges stemming from a traffic stop earlier in the month.

Authoirties also said McNair was already out on bond and was also charged with first-degree murder in connection to a 2019 incident on East Chapel Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 910-865-7477. The reward can only be collected by calling that number.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.