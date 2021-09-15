Myrtle Beach police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday night.
Authorities said a 61-year-old man showed up at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center around 10 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his hand.
It’s not clear at this point where the shooting happened.
Police said this is an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.