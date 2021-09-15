Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

(Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday night.

Authorities said a 61-year-old man showed up at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center around 10 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his hand.

It’s not clear at this point where the shooting happened.

Police said this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

