Myrtle Beach police charge 61-year-old after claiming he was victim of shooting

Damon Middleton, Yolanda Middleton
Damon Middleton, Yolanda Middleton(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who claimed he was the victim of the shooting, is now the one in jail.

Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged 61-year-old Damon Middleton of Greenwood, S.C. with filing a false police report, unlawful carry of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana.

The charges were the result of an investigation after he showed up at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police said that he led officers to believe that he had been shot in the area of 8th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive.

But police determined that it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers are also arrested and charged 56-year-old Yolanda Middleton with obstruction of justice.

