Myrtle Beach Chamber celebrates National Small Business Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is sharing ways you can support small businesses and why it is so important for our community.

The Chamber says most small businesses are more likely to support local charities, schools and events. Supporting these local shops makes it possible for them to give back to the community. This notion holds true for Black Dog Running company owner Daniel Brass.

Brass notes that while they have seen an uptick in business during the pandemic, he knows others have not been as lucky. He is teaming up with other local businesses and making sure they are supporting one another in order to give back.

“Anytime we have needed anything as far as fundraisers or community support for events we have reached out to other small businesses, kind of the same size and scale as us, and I have never had anyone say ‘no.’ So if you’re in need of help, reach out and make those connections,” Brass said.

Although Black Dog Running has seen more business during the pandemic, the situation is different for Benjamin’s Bakery in Surfside Beach.

Owner Lee Zulasch says the biggest issue is the lack of staff.

“Well the staffing issue - let’s put it this way - I used to have a full head of hair until this pandemic hit. Well, maybe not a full head. Staffing has been without a doubt our main concern. We limited our production. We came out of the local Food Lions. We cut down catering. I tried my best to match the work flow with the people that I have because those that came really put their hearts into keeping the business going,” Zulasch said.

Zulasch wants everyone to remember that when you shop local, you’re helping your neighbor and helping the community.

