McLeod Health hosts hiring event to fill open positions at all hospital campuses

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Like many other industries, healthcare has had a difficult time finding and keeping staff.

One of the state’s largest hospitals is trying to fill the gaps by reaching out to the community.

McLeod Health hosted a hiring event at their Florence hospital campus.

“McLeod is in a position very similar to many other industries right now, we do have some unique obstacles in getting people here to our organization,” Associate VP of Workforce Development Courtney Weaver said.

The event was held to find qualified healthcare professionals for all hospital campuses and physician practices in both North and South Carolina.

“Our need is for nursing assistants, medical assistants, LPNs, and of course our RNs,” Weaver said.

Weaver said many things have led to their need to increase staffing. Some people have gotten out of the healthcare industry completely, while others have found new opportunities.

Weaver said McLeod’s growth is another reason they need to add more staff members.

“We need to support the needs of McLeod’s growing future, and that’s not just in Florence County. It’s down at the coast, in Cheraw, Clarendon, Darlington, and Dillon,” Weaver said.

Weaver said there isn’t a specific number of positions they’d like to see filled in the short term.

Hospital administrators just want to see qualified applicants who see a future in healthcare.

“If you’re looking for a job and want to work for a great organization then McLeod is offering those opportunities, and I think we can continue to support those needs if we get out there and get our community members to help staff the hospitals and our physician practices,” Weaver said.

CLICK HERE to apply for open positions at McLeod Health.

