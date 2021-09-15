Loved ones honor Bill Clontz, founder of Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, at funeral

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A veteran and longtime public servant of the Myrtle Beach community was laid to rest Wednesday.

A funeral for Bill Clontz, the man who founded the Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, was held at First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach.

Clontz was an Air Force veteran who served four years as a special operations intelligence analyst. He also served in the North Carolina National Guard and South Carolina Army National Guard.

He spent 37 years in total serving in the military, which is why the Patriot Guard Riders placed American flags outside the church

“We were requested by the family to honor their hero, and it’s our honor to do so,” said Gene Eaton, of the Patriot Guard Riders.

Clontz is also known for serving as a Myrtle Beach volunteer firefighter and was chief of the Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad for 25 years after he founded it. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly three decades.

Eaton says while the flags are a simple gesture, they mean much more.

“It’s the best we can do to give as much comfort as we can to family members as well as veterans and friends and service members,” he said.

Eaton says honoring veterans like Clontz helps the family in their time of grief.

“We receive a lot of thank you notes from families that we’ve stood for, and that’s appreciated on their end, but it’s not about us. It’s about them, and we want to do the best we can for them,” he said.

