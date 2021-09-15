Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Love is an ocean: Couple gets married 30 miles out to sea on lighthouse platform

By WWAY staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWAY) - A North Carolina couple had a one-of-a-kind wedding, exchanging vows at Frying Pan Tower, an old lighthouse more than 30 miles off the East Coast.

“It was everything I’ve ever wanted, ever dreamed of. It was perfect,” said bride Audrey Black.

About 85 feet above the ocean, she and Ben Black tied the knot Saturday in the first wedding ever at the tower.

“It wasn’t necessarily a race to get out there to be the first by any stretch, it just so happened it worked out that way,” Ben Black said. “To be the first to get married out there is pretty cool.”

The tower holds a special place in the husband’s heart: One year to the day of the wedding, he said he sat on the helipad and prayed that his soulmate be placed in his life.

Four days later, he got a notification on his phone alerting him it was his future wife’s birthday.

He hadn’t spoken to her in years at the time, but he wished her happy birthday. The rest is history.

When she suggested the place to hold the wedding, he was instantly sold on the idea.

At 7:20 p.m. Saturday, she walked out onto the helipad for the most special day.

“My heart skipped a few beats,” Ben Black said. “She was absolutely the most beautifully stunning woman I’d laid my eyes on.”

Photographer Jeff Wenzel with Above Topsail portrait studio was charged with capturing the magic.

“To be able to capture it, but more importantly for those images to be seen by them, by their children by their relatives, by their friends it’s just so important to me - to not only capture the story but for them to be able to display it and see it,” Wenzel said.

The Frying Pan Tower is now used for environmental research and serves as a shelter to a natural ecosystem.

“This is exactly what we wanted, this is the perfect way to start things off and for us to start our future together,” Ben Black said. “This isn’t the last time we’ll be back on the tower for sure.”

Copyright 2021 WWAY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man killed in a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area has been identified.
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs area
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
A crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in the Carolina Forest area.
Crash blocks southbound lane on U.S. 501 in Carolina Forest
Ronnie Roberts has almost no feeling in his legs and can't move his hands.
Surfside Beach man recovering after car accident left him a quadriplegic

Latest News

.
Horry County leaders form Highway 90 Task Force to help get widening project started
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
Daquan McNair
Reward offered for information on Robeson County shooting suspect
A mother says her toddler son was accidentally run over while she was searching for him.
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Officials: Police in Elijah McClain hometown racially biased