House of Hope seeking volunteers to help put final touches on Tiny Home Village

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Pee Dee’s newest and smallest subdivision will make a big impact on families working to get their lives back on track.

House of Hope of the Pee Dee will welcome the first four families into the Tiny Home Village on Sep. 30.

”When we give the keys to that very first family, individual, it’s going to be a very emotional experience I can tell you that,” Executive Director Bryan Braddock said.

Braddock has waited a long time to see the completion of this project.

He got the idea to bring a Tiny Home Village to the Pee Dee after seeing the success of a similar project in Easley, S.C.

Braddock expects to have people living in all 24 homes by the end of the year. And all residents will take part in House of Hope’s Life Recovery Program.

“We will be working on all aspects of getting them ready to transition into their own home, and they’ll be able to stay here up to two years to do that,” Braddock said.

The construction of each home was paid for by individual sponsors, and Braddock recently found out an anonymous donor is paying for the remainder of the village’s infrastructure costs.

Meanwhile, people in the community are doing their part to help the House of Hope get the final touches done.

Chris Handley with Helping Florence Flourish is gathering volunteers to spruce up the neighborhood before people move in.

“They need about 50 volunteers on Sep. 18 and Sep. 25 the following Saturday to do about 20 or so little projects around the village, and get the landscaping looking good before the ribbon cutting on the Sep. 30,” Handley said.

Handley said it’s a gift to be involved with something helping someone else.

“We’re excited for this opportunity and what the village is going to afford Florence, it’s just a great ministry and people being involved in it is the key to making a community strong,” Handley said.

If you would like to volunteer at the Tiny Home Village, you can contact Chris Handley at chandley@helpingflorenceflourish.com

