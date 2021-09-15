Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Ex-House speaker settles child sexual abuse payments suit

FILE - This March 5, 2008 file photo shows former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on the...
FILE - This March 5, 2008 file photo shows former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on the Illinois House of Representatives floor at the state capitol in Springfield, Ill.(Source: AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Lawyers say once-powerful former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse have reached a tentative out-of-court settlement over Hastert’s refusal to pay $1.8 million in exchange for his silence.

The lawyers would not release details of the settlement in the case. It was set to go to trial next week in an Illinois court.

The man has been referred to only as James Doe in court papers since the breach of contract lawsuit was filed in 2016. He had said Hastert paid him only about half of the promised $3.5 million in hush money.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man killed in a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area has been identified.
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs area
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
A crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in the Carolina Forest area.
Crash blocks southbound lane on U.S. 501 in Carolina Forest
Ronnie Roberts has almost no feeling in his legs and can't move his hands.
Surfside Beach man recovering after car accident left him a quadriplegic

Latest News

.
Horry County leaders form Highway 90 Task Force to help get widening project started
Murdaugh family
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: State agents open investigation into Murdaugh housekeeper's death
In this courtroom artist's sketch R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
Prosecutors play R. Kelly tapes as government case winds down