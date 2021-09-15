Grand Strand, Pee Dee hospitals remain busy despite slight drop in COVID-19 cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed more than 100 new COVID deaths Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to just shy of 10,000.

Meanwhile, the agency’s data is showing a very slight drop in COVID-19 cases in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, but that is not the case inside local hospitals. Statewide, the agency says case numbers have slightly declined since Labor Day weekend.

Several medical workers told WMBF News they’re continuing to service a high number of COVID patients. DHEC data shows hospital occupancy right now for Horry and the Pee Dee area is at 93%.

Of 96 total ICU beds, 94 are occupied, with 59 of those patients being COVID-positive.

“That has not translated into less hospital admissions as of yet though,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer at Conway Medical Center. “We just haven’t seen that part of it yet.”

As of Wednesday, staff at Conway Medical Center say the hospital is at an 85% occupancy rate. There are 46 COVID patients hospitalized, with 20 of them in the ICU and 12 on ventilators.

“Not a whole lot of relief,” said Richardson.

At Tidelands Health, staff report hospital occupancy is at 110%, with their ICU occupancy at 144%.

Tidelands chief operating officer Gayle Resetar says she was hopeful because the hospital was starting to see a decrease in COVID patients.

That hope didn’t last very long, as numbers were back on the rise Wednesday.

“We’re still looking like we’ve plateaued about the same,” said Resetar. “Any given day we might be slightly or over 50, but not enough for us to conclude we’re headed in the other direction.”

McLeod Health says the state saw a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases leading up to Labor Day. The hospital says over the past week, there’s been some deceleration in case rates in many areas such as the Pee Dee region.

“But with respect to the hospital impact, because hospitalizations start to be seen anywhere between 4-10 days after the case is diagnosed and a little bit later for the ICU care, we’ve seen the hospitals really beginning to hit their peak now which is about seven or so days after the peak in cases,” said Dr. Mike Rose, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer for McLeod Health. “There’s a lot of volatility around the case rates right now.”

Medical leaders further stated it’s a bit hard to know for sure whether these current COVID-19 hospitalizations should or could be attributed to any possible transmission during the Labor Day holiday.

Some hospital officials also told WMBF News that they’re continuing to see younger people being hospitalized with COVID-19. They’re encouraging everyone, especially more of the young adult population, to get vaccinated against the virus.

