Florence County, Myrtle Beach law enforcement mentoring programs face off in basketball game Saturday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Myrtle Beach Police Department will be battling it out on the basketball court on Saturday.

Deputy Heath Gregg with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office launched the Teens and Cops Together program, also known as TACT, about seven years ago. TACT does community events and also holds an annual basketball game against the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the kids they mentor.

Gregg said they are trying to expand the TACT program, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it a little more difficult. But this year, it’s good to have the kids back out on the court.

“We’re just having a great time and that’s what we want to do. We just want to continue reaching out and we want to continue bringing in as many kids as we possibly can and just expand the program as much as we possibly can”

Gregg, who is a student resource officer, said the idea for TACT began when he noticed a lot of students didn’t have much to do. He said students would gravitate toward him at school and have deep conversations about their futures.

“When we started talking and we sat down and asked them what they wanted to do sat them down and asked them what they wanted to do in the future and what they wanted to do with their future,” Gregg explained. “So that’s when we thought about sitting down and mentoring them, getting them into businesses and a lot of them are already athletes so they couldn’t pass up the chance to get on the court and play with a police officer.”

Gregg added that he’s proud of the kids who have been part of the program and have created bright futures for themselves.

“I’m proud of my kids. I have two of them that are in Morris College, some of them are graduating, working for the city so it’s really worked, the mentoring program. The sheriff’s office is reaching out. Everybody needs to know we’re out there working hard just for the students,” Gregg said.

The game begins at noon Saturday at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Gregg said it’s going to be a great time and he expects his kids to win.

