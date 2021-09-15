FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While Tropical Depression Nicholas continues to bring torrential rainfall to the Gulf Coast, we continue to focus on multiple chances of development in the tropics.

Area #1

The chance of development remains high with a low pressure system moving west through the Atlantic. (WMBF)

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure area located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continue to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days. This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days. The chance of development remains high at 80% over the next 48 hours and 90% over the next five days.

Models continue to take this low pressure system west into watch and wait territory. (WMBF)

After development, this will be a system we need to keep an eye on. While it’s still a ways away, models continue to take this toward the lesser Antilles by early next week.

Area #2

The chance of development with the cluster of storms continues to move to the north and will pass to our east as a low pressure system. It will remain weak and stay well offshore. (WMBF)

A broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves north-northwestward to northward off the southeast U.S. coast. Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts later this week. The chance of development remains at 60% over the next two days and then increases to 70% over the next five days.

Area #3

Another tropical wave will emerge off the coast of Africa in the coming days. For now, the chance of development is low at 20% over the next five days. (WMBF)

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa in a day or two. Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development while the system moves generally west-northwestward to northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic. The chance of development remains low at 20% over the next five days.

