FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While Tropical Depression Nicholas continues to bring torrential rainfall to the Gulf Coast, we continue to focus on multiple chances of development in the tropics.

Area #1

The chance of development remains high with a low pressure system moving west through the...
The chance of development remains high with a low pressure system moving west through the Atlantic.(WMBF)

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure area located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continue to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days. This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days. The chance of development remains high at 80% over the next 48 hours and 90% over the next five days.

Models continue to take this low pressure system west into watch and wait territory.
Models continue to take this low pressure system west into watch and wait territory.(WMBF)

After development, this will be a system we need to keep an eye on. While it’s still a ways away, models continue to take this toward the lesser Antilles by early next week.

Area #2

The chance of development with the cluster of storms continues to move to the north and will...
The chance of development with the cluster of storms continues to move to the north and will pass to our east as a low pressure system. It will remain weak and stay well offshore.(WMBF)

A broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves north-northwestward to northward off the southeast U.S. coast. Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts later this week. The chance of development remains at 60% over the next two days and then increases to 70% over the next five days.

Area #3

Another tropical wave will emerge off the coast of Africa in the coming days. For now, the...
Another tropical wave will emerge off the coast of Africa in the coming days. For now, the chance of development is low at 20% over the next five days.(WMBF)

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa in a day or two. Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development while the system moves generally west-northwestward to northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic. The chance of development remains low at 20% over the next five days.

