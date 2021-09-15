FIRST ALERT: Humidity continues, daily showers & storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our forecast continues to feature increasing humidity and daily showers and storms for the remainder of the week. While no day features a wash out rain chance, there will be some afternoons with storms bringing locally heavy rainfall across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Highs climb into the mid-upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds today. (WMBF)

As you head out the door this morning, be sure to dress lightly. It’s warmer than the previous mornings and once again that heat index will climb into the mid 90s today. Actual temperatures will reach the mid 80s on the beaches and upper 80s inland.

Rain chances through the work week remain at 20-30% with the best chances inland. (WMBF)

Each day will feature scattered showers and storms with the best chances actually inland at 30%. We’ll hold onto a few isolated chances through the remainder of the week on the beaches with a 20% chance of rain.

A mix of sun and clouds continue across the region. It's a 20% chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. (WMBF)

We do want to give you the First Alert to increasing cloud cover, especially for tomorrow. Mostly cloudy skies will be the main story for Thursday with rain chances remaining the same. We’ll hold onto a mix of sun and clouds for Friday.

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast this weekend as high pressure slowly moves in, pushing moisture off the beaches. (WMBF)

Models begin to disagree when it comes to the weekend forecast. High pressure tries to build and push the tropical moisture out of here, just in time for the weekend. For now, we’re keeping those scattered rain chances in the forecast for the weekend with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

