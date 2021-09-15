Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC confirms over 100 additional COVID-19 deaths in S.C.

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 2,409 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 110 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 653,430 and confirmed deaths to 9,999, officials said.



In Horry County, there were 188 new confirmed cases and eight confirmed deaths. Florence County saw 78 new confirmed cases and four additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 26,481 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 12.6%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man killed in a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area has been identified.
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs area
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
A crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in the Carolina Forest area.
Crash blocks southbound lane on U.S. 501 in Carolina Forest
Ronnie Roberts has almost no feeling in his legs and can't move his hands.
Surfside Beach man recovering after car accident left him a quadriplegic

Latest News

New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle
McLeod
McLeod Health hosts hiring event to fill open positions at all hospital campuses
.
Horry County School Board looks into COVID-19 testing sites at schools due to high demand
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records 4,700+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 13%