Darlington Raceway to host two NASCAR Cup Series weekends in 2022

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington Raceway announced Wednesday they will host two NASCAR Cup Series weekends in 2022.

According to a press release, the ‘Track Too Tough to Tame’ will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring a spring Cup Series race on Mother’s Day – Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Darlington Raceway will then start the Cup Series playoffs with the Southern 500 over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

This will be the second consecutive year Darlington Raceway will host two Cup Series race weekends.

“This season’s on-track competition grew in intensity at the track Too Tough to Tame as each race held more meaning for drivers and race teams in their march to a championship. We are already counting the days until we can celebrate Mother’s Day and Labor Day weekend with the most loyal fans in motorsports once again,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.

Cup Series tickets for 2022 can be purchased by phone at 866-459-7223 or online here.

