Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Darlington Raceway to host two NASCAR Cup Series weekends in 2022

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 05: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Offerpad Toyota,...
DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 05: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Offerpad Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 05, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared East/Getty Images)(Jared East | Getty Images)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington Raceway announced Wednesday they will host two NASCAR Cup Series weekends in 2022.

According to a press release, the ‘Track Too Tough to Tame’ will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring a spring Cup Series race on Mother’s Day – Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Darlington Raceway will then start the Cup Series playoffs with the Southern 500 over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

This will be the second consecutive year Darlington Raceway will host two Cup Series race weekends.

“This season’s on-track competition grew in intensity at the track Too Tough to Tame as each race held more meaning for drivers and race teams in their march to a championship. We are already counting the days until we can celebrate Mother’s Day and Labor Day weekend with the most loyal fans in motorsports once again,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.

Cup Series tickets for 2022 can be purchased by phone at 866-459-7223 or online here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man killed in a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area has been identified.
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs area
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
A crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in the Carolina Forest area.
Crash blocks southbound lane on U.S. 501 in Carolina Forest
Ronnie Roberts has almost no feeling in his legs and can't move his hands.
Surfside Beach man recovering after car accident left him a quadriplegic

Latest News

.
Horry County leaders form Highway 90 Task Force to help get widening project started
A nurse holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho...
DHEC confirms over 100 additional COVID-19 deaths in S.C.
Curtis Edward Smith was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center Tuesday night on...
Judge sets bond on unrelated charges for man charged in Murdaugh shooting
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Murdaugh’s lawyers release statement on alleged insurance fraud conspiracy