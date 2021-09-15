CCU Board of Trustees holding special-called meeting on mask mandate

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees will hold a special-called meeting on Thursday to discuss the school’s mask mandate.

The special meeting will be virtually held at 9:30 a.m.

The board voted last month to implement a mask requirement after a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling opened the door for colleges and universities to mandate face coverings for staff and students.

All students and staff, no matter their vaccination status, have been required to wear masks while indoors on campus since the beginning of the semester.

During last month’s special-called meeting where the mask mandate was implemented, board members said they would revisit the issue in four weeks to determine if it was still needed.

