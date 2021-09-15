Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

BATTER UP: Pelicans’ beloved bat dog, Slider, returns to ballpark following surgery

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans said Thursday that their bat dog, Slider, will miss some time after...
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans said Thursday that their bat dog, Slider, will miss some time after having surgery this week.(Myrtle Beach Pelicans / Twitter)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will have a familiar face in the dugout for the last games of the season.

Slider, the team’s beloved bat dog, has been cleared for baseball activities.

Slider underwent a medical procedure a few weeks ago, which kept him off the field.

Now he will return to the ballpark for the final six games of the season as the Pelicans host the Augusta GreenJackets.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Nicholas forms, watching several other areas in the Atlantic
Residents and visitors may soon be able to enjoy a new holiday festivity on the Grand Strand.
‘Winter Wonderland’ could be coming to Myrtle Beach this holiday season
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
The man killed in a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area has been identified.
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs area
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
South Carolina Highway Patrol identifies trooper in deadly officer-involved shooting in Longs area

Latest News

McLeod
McLeod Health hosts hiring event to fill open positions at all hospital campuses
Many can't afford to live in the city limits of Myrtle Beach.
Leaders come up with ideas to make working, living in Myrtle Beach more affordable
.
Horry County School Board looks into COVID-19 testing sites at schools due to high demand
.
Leaders come up with ideas to make working, living in Myrtle Beach more affordable