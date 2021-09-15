BATTER UP: Pelicans’ beloved bat dog, Slider, returns to ballpark following surgery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will have a familiar face in the dugout for the last games of the season.

Slider, the team’s beloved bat dog, has been cleared for baseball activities.

Slider underwent a medical procedure a few weeks ago, which kept him off the field.

Now he will return to the ballpark for the final six games of the season as the Pelicans host the Augusta GreenJackets.

