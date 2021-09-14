Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT AYR, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman whose husband died from a breakthrough COVID-19 infection is blaming Americans who refuse to mask or get vaccinated.

The Des Moines Register reports that Ardith Keplinger said “that kind of attitude” killed Gary Keplinger.

The Mount Ayr man was 77 when he died Aug. 11. The family held a small graveside service for him on Sept. 5, at a cemetery next to the farm where he grew up north of town.

His widow said he had a rare autoimmune condition called myasthenia gravis that may have made him particularly susceptible to complications from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Nicholas forms, watching several other areas in the Atlantic
Residents and visitors may soon be able to enjoy a new holiday festivity on the Grand Strand.
‘Winter Wonderland’ could be coming to Myrtle Beach this holiday season
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
South Carolina Highway Patrol identifies trooper in deadly officer-involved shooting in Longs area
The man killed in a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area has been identified.
Coroner identifies man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs area

Latest News

.
Horry County School Board looks into COVID-19 testing sites at schools due to high demand
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records 4,700+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 13%
Most public school districts in South Carolina may be required to enforce President Joe Biden’s...
S.C. Department of Education says Biden’s vaccine mandate could apply to most school districts
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 3,552 new...
DHEC confirms over 3,500 new COVID cases statewide, 218 in Horry County