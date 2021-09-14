Submit a Tip
Week four SCHSL football state media poll released

SCHSL Football.
SCHSL Football.(WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. 11 squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with those teams in bold.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. TL Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Chapin

7. Ridge View

8. Dorman

9. Ashley Ridge

10. Woodmont

CLASS 4A

1. AC Flora

2. Greenville

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Beaufort

8. South Florence

9. Catawba Ridge

10. West Florence

CLASS 3A

1. Daniel

2. Dillon

3. Camden

4. Brookland-Cayce

5. Chapman

6. Clinton

7. Aynor

8. Gilbert

9. Chester

10. Powdersville

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Saluda

4. Marion

5. Silver Bluff

6. Barnwell

7. Andrews

8. Philip Simmons

9. Timberland

T10. Wade Hampton, St. Joseph’s, Christ Church

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Whale Branch

4. Lamar

T5. Blackville-Hilda

T5. Lake View

7. Great Falls

8. Lewisville

9. Ridge Spring Monetta

10. Hannah-Pamplico

