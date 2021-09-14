Week four SCHSL football state media poll released
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. 11 squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with those teams in bold.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. TL Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Chapin
7. Ridge View
8. Dorman
9. Ashley Ridge
10. Woodmont
CLASS 4A
1. AC Flora
2. Greenville
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Beaufort
8. South Florence
9. Catawba Ridge
10. West Florence
CLASS 3A
1. Daniel
2. Dillon
3. Camden
4. Brookland-Cayce
5. Chapman
6. Clinton
7. Aynor
8. Gilbert
9. Chester
10. Powdersville
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Saluda
4. Marion
5. Silver Bluff
6. Barnwell
7. Andrews
8. Philip Simmons
9. Timberland
T10. Wade Hampton, St. Joseph’s, Christ Church
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Whale Branch
4. Lamar
T5. Blackville-Hilda
T5. Lake View
7. Great Falls
8. Lewisville
9. Ridge Spring Monetta
10. Hannah-Pamplico
