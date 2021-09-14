Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forget taco Tuesdays – how about tacos every day?

Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for tacos.

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.

Panera is also trying out subscriptions, including a monthly plan that gives you a free cup of coffee every day.

Taco Bell is trying out the subscription service at about 20 of its Tucson, Arizona restaurants.

There’s no word when it might roll out for the rest of the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Nicholas forms, watching several other areas in the Atlantic
Residents and visitors may soon be able to enjoy a new holiday festivity on the Grand Strand.
‘Winter Wonderland’ could be coming to Myrtle Beach this holiday season
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
South Carolina Highway Patrol identifies trooper in deadly officer-involved shooting in Longs area
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
SLED opens investigation into allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh at Hampton law firm

Latest News

.
Horry County School Board looks into COVID-19 testing sites at schools due to high demand
.
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested, 2 wanted in shooting of 9-year-old girl, mother
.
Surfside Beach man recovering after car accident left him a quadriplegic
BART officials are investigating after a woman was killed by a train at a San Francisco...
Woman dragged, killed by commuter train
President Joe Biden stumped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in Long Beach, Calif.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom