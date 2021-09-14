Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCHP: 1 killed, 1 hurt after two cars collide in Darlington County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a two-car crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said a Chevrolet SUV was heading north on South Charleston Road, while a Chevrolet Malibu was heading south.

Lee said the Malibu ran off the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and was hit by the SUV.

The driver of the Malibu died in the crash, and the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, multiple areas of potential development in Atlantic
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Coroner’s office: One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Longs area
50% chance of development
FIRST ALERT: Nicholas to bring flooding to Texas, watching several other areas in the Atlantic
Residents and visitors may soon be able to enjoy a new holiday festivity on the Grand Strand.
‘Winter Wonderland’ could be coming to Myrtle Beach this holiday season
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested, 2 wanted in shooting of 9-year-old girl, mother
.
Surfside Beach man recovering after car accident left him a quadriplegic
A labor law expert from the University of South Carolina said he expects wages and benefits...
Labor law expert says Biden’s vaccine mandate could result in higher wages, benefits
Extra Point: Week 3 (Part 2)