SCHP: 1 killed, 1 hurt after two cars collide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a two-car crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said a Chevrolet SUV was heading north on South Charleston Road, while a Chevrolet Malibu was heading south.

Lee said the Malibu ran off the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and was hit by the SUV.

The driver of the Malibu died in the crash, and the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

