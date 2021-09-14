Submit a Tip
Police, SLED investigating death of 2-month-old child at Dillon home

((Source: KAUZ))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a two-month-old child died at a home in Dillon.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said the child was found dead at a home on East Cleveland Street.

It’s not clear at this point when this happened or what led officers to be called to the home.

WMBF News is reaching out to the police chief to get more specifics on when the child was found.

The State Law Enforcement Crime Scene was called in to process the scene, which is standard protocol in an infant death investigation.

Lane said that no further details will be released at this time.

