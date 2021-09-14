Submit a Tip
‘Magical holiday experience’: New details released on Myrtle Beach’s ‘Winter Wonderland’

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce released pictures of what the holiday light show will...
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce released pictures of what the holiday light show will look like this winter.(Source: Universal Concepts)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – This holiday season, families will be able to ice skate while hearing the crashing waves along Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau along with the city of Myrtle Beach will create a new holiday festival for the downtown area.

Winter Wonderland at The Beach will be held daily from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion that overlooks Myrtle Beach’s Boardwalk and beachfront.

“We’ve had many requests for ice skating and are happy to provide an outdoor rink this winter for the whole family to enjoy,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “Real ice, right on the Boulevard, will be real nice, especially with the light show for that special holiday flare.”

The event will feature a covered ice-skating rink, a walk-through holiday lights experience and additional holiday-themed offerings.

“Winter Wonderland at The Beach will be a magical holiday experience for the entire family that will further solidify the Grand Strand as a year-round destination,” said MBACC President and CEO Karen Riordan.

