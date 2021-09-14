Horry County police pay tribute to fallen officer on 35th anniversary of his death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fallen Horry County police officer is being recognized for his service and sacrifice on the 35th anniversary of his death.
Sgt. Henry O’Dell Stalvey died in a car crash on Highway 9 while responding to a domestic call on Sept. 14, 1986.
Stalvey had served with HCPD for nine years.
The department honored Stalvey in a Facebook post Tuesday.
