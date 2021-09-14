Submit a Tip
Horry County Council to consider changes to noise ordinance as construction booms

By Kaley Skaggs
Sep. 14, 2021
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand community is growing quickly, which means there is no shortage of construction sites and the noise that comes with it.

Construction crews can work from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m., but one Horry County councilman wants to make changes to the current noise ordinance to cut back on disturbances for nearby homeowners.

Councilman Gary Loftus says the loud construction outside of Surfside Beach impacts him and his neighbors. He is proposing changing the noise ordinance to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, with no work on Sundays.

“It’s just like a bee buzzing around you all the time, and I just think that I understand it used to be a golf course and we can understand why it isn’t a golf course and why they are building houses on it. All that makes perfectly good sense. We are just asking them to remember that they are in a neighborhood, not in the middle of a farm building houses and just treat us as neighbors. Treat us as you would be treated,” Loftus said.

Loftus noted he is not the only one that wants a change in the noise ordinance, adding he has heard similar complaints from neighbors as well.

The proposal for the construction ordinance time change will be presented Tuesday morning at the county public safety meeting.

