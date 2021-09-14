Submit a Tip
Hartsville police arrest woman accused of trying to run man over with her car

Tonya Jackson
Tonya Jackson(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was taken into custody after she was accused of trying to run a man over in Hartsville.

Police were called earlier this month to the intersection of Tuskeegee Street and Pleasant Lane about a fight in progress.

The caller told responding officers that there was a fight between a man and woman, and then the woman tried to run the man over.

Officers spoke with the man who could not identify the driver of the vehicle.

The next day, the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Tonya Jackson, called police and told officers that she had tried to hit a man with her car.

According to a police report, she stated that the man threw a rock at her car, and it went through the window. She stated that she was defending herself when she tried to run him over, the police report showed.

“I (the officer) informed her that trying to hit someone with the vehicle was in fact attempted murder and could result in her arrest,” according to the police report.

Then on Sept. 10, Jackson brought her vehicle to the police department to show the damage done by the rock.

She was then placed under arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Jackson is currently at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center under at $100,000 bond.

