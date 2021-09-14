FIRST ALERT: SpaceX Rocket launch likely visible Wednesday evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - SpaceX is planning to launch its Inspiration4 Mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, Spetember 15th.

According to SpaceX, the five-hour launch window is set to open on Wednesday, September 15, at 8:02 p.m. EDT for launch of the Inspiration4 mission – the world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit.

The mission will be aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft and will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canveral, Florida. Three days after liftoff, Dragon and the Inspiration4 crew will return to Earth and splash down at one of several possible landing sites off the Florida coast.

The launch will likely be visible Wednesday evening. (WMBF)

SpaceX lists the crew as being commanded by Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments and an accomplished pilot and adventurer. Joining him are Medical Officer Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and pediatric cancer survivor; Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer; and Mission Pilot Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, entrepreneur, and trained pilot.

The mission will orbit roughly 350 miles above the earth.

Previous SpaceX launches have been highly visible across the Grand Strand in the past and the upcoming launch will likely be visible as well.

The launch time at 8:02 p.m. means enough sunlight will be remaining for the exhaust trail to be brilliantly illuminated as the rocket flies well off shore, but high enough in the atmosphere for a view.

Mostly clear skies are likely for the lift off. (WMBF)

The cloud cover forecast reveals some clouds to the west of the region and well east and out to sea, but an area of generally clear skies across our area and just off shore. If this forecast holds, a great view of the liftoff is likely.

The launch will be visible for most of the area, but the best view will be for areas with a clear view to the southeast - mainly along the beaches.

Look toward the east and southeastern sky between 8:02 p.m. and 8:06 p.m. for the best viewing opportunity.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.