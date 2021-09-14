FIRST ALERT: Rain chances slowly return this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasing humidity will bring back the rain chances to our forecast with afternoon showers and storms. As you’re stepping out the door this morning, it’s another morning warmer than yesterday. Keep in mind that winds out of the south will continue to pump in plenty of moisture and increase our humidity this while temperatures remain in the mid 80s on the beaches and upper 80s to lower 90s inland.

Highs will reach the low-mid 80s today with more humidity and an isolated shower today. (WMBF)

Highs will remain warm and the humidity will be noticeable higher with an isolated shower or two for today. Don’t cancel any plans today, but keep in mind that the heat index will climb each day this week, making it feel like the mid-upper 90s by Wednesday-Friday.

Each afternoon will feature scattered showers and storms. (WMBF)

Rain chances go from a 20% chance of a shower today and increase to 30% for Wednesday-Saturday. Each day will feature highs in the mid 80s on the beaches and the upper 80s inland. While no day will be a complete washout, rain chances will be around each afternoon. Any storm will have the potential to bring some locally heavy downpours each afternoon.

Rain chances remain scattered through the rest of the work week with the best chance coming in on Sunday. (WMBF)

The best rain chance for the week will arrive later this weekend with scattered showers and storms looking likely for Sunday afternoon. When we get through Sunday, most locations will still remain below an inch of rainfall on the week. However, notice that everyone should see some sort of rain from Wednesday-Sunday with scattered activity each week.

Through Sunday, most locations will pick up on half an inch to an inch of rain. (WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.