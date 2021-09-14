DHEC confirms over 3,500 new COVID cases statewide, 218 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 3,552 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 651,091 and confirmed deaths to 9,890, officials said.







In Horry County, there were 218 new confirmed cases and three confirmed deaths. Florence County saw 119 new confirmed cases but no additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 31,054 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 12.9%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.