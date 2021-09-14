Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC confirms over 3,500 new COVID cases statewide, 218 in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 3,552 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 651,091 and confirmed deaths to 9,890, officials said.



In Horry County, there were 218 new confirmed cases and three confirmed deaths. Florence County saw 119 new confirmed cases but no additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 31,054 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 12.9%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Nicholas forms, watching several other areas in the Atlantic
Residents and visitors may soon be able to enjoy a new holiday festivity on the Grand Strand.
‘Winter Wonderland’ could be coming to Myrtle Beach this holiday season
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
South Carolina Highway Patrol identifies trooper in deadly officer-involved shooting in Longs area
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
SLED opens investigation into allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh at Hampton law firm

Latest News

.
Horry County School Board looks into COVID-19 testing sites at schools due to high demand
SC politicians should “get out of the way” of health experts on COVID mitigation
WH Press Secretary: SC politicians should ‘get out of the way’ of health experts on COVID mitigation
A labor law expert from the University of South Carolina said he expects wages and benefits...
Labor law expert says Biden’s vaccine mandate could result in higher wages, benefits
Horry County Schools and city in disagreement over possibility of new school in Market Common
Horry County School Board looks into COVID-19 testing sites at schools due to high demand