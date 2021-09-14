Crews extricate person from vehicle after crash in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A person was extricated from a vehicle following a crash Tuesday in the Conway area.

HCFR was dispatched to the crash near Pauley Swamp Road and Beverly Lane at 11:15 a.m., officials say.

A photo from the scene shows the vehicle overturned, impacting several trees. HCFR confirmed one person was extricated and sent to the hospital for treatment.

The public is asked to exercise caution if traveling in the area.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.

