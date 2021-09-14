Crash blocks southbound lane on U.S. 501 in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in the Carolina Forest area.

Troopers responded to the crash at U.S. 501 southbound near Carolina Forest Boulevard around 5:30 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

One of the southbound lanes on U.S. 501 is blocked. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but SCHP is reporting injuries.

Drivers should use caution if traveling in the area.

