Celebrating our 1 year Anniversary on Grand Strand Today

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From Little River to Pawley’s Island and everywhere in between, Grand Strand Today celebrates how special our area is. If you’re looking for fun things to do in the area, you’ll find it here weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

The show launched on September 14, 2020. Today we celebrated 1 year of adventure, fun, great food, and more. Catch evening anchor Eric Weisfeld on “Hey, Eric do my Job!” decorating the set with Coastal Balloon Creations. Plus, host Halley Murrow learns “How to with Halley” make this year’s celebration cake with Croissants Bistro and Bakery. We’ll take a look back on some of our favorite moments throughout the past year. Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

