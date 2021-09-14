CCU, FMU, Coker recognized for excellence in higher education

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three area universities are being recognized for excellence in higher education.

Coastal Carolina University, Francis Marion University and Coker University were included in the U.S. News & World Report list of top regional universities in the south.

The publication determines the rankings by using 17 different measures to determine academic quality.

Both CCU and FMU were also included in the publication’s list of ‘Best Value’ universities.

That list considers the school’s academic quality and net cost of attendance to determine the rankings. CCU in particular shined, taking home the fifth spot in the list.

Click here for the complete rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.