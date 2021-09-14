Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Airlines report over 4,000 cases of unruly passengers

The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.
The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.(Source: Delta Air Lines, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is dealing with a surge of unruly passengers.

The agency has opened more than 750 investigations so far in 2021. That’s about four times the normal amount federal officials have on an annual basis.

Airline crews have reported nearly 4,300 incidents this year.

Most of them involve alleged violations of the federal mask mandate imposed by the Transportation Security Administration for all airline, bus and train passengers.

At least one person accused of acting unruly on a plane has been fined.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Nicholas forms, watching several other areas in the Atlantic
Residents and visitors may soon be able to enjoy a new holiday festivity on the Grand Strand.
‘Winter Wonderland’ could be coming to Myrtle Beach this holiday season
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
South Carolina Highway Patrol identifies trooper in deadly officer-involved shooting in Longs area
The man killed in a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area has been identified.
Coroner identifies man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs area

Latest News

.
Horry County School Board looks into COVID-19 testing sites at schools due to high demand
.
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested, 2 wanted in shooting of 9-year-old girl, mother
.
Surfside Beach man recovering after car accident left him a quadriplegic
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US to require COVID vaccine for green card applicants