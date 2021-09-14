1-year-old girl, woman injured in Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities say two people were shot, including a child, early Monday morning in Dillon County.

According to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Parnell, shots were fired into a mobile home around 1 a.m. on Highway 57 North near Judson Road.

Parnell said a woman and a 1-year-old girl were shot. Both victims were airlifted from the scene, he added.

The child was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and the adult victim was taken to a hospital in Columbia.

Parnell said they remain hospitalized as of Tuesday morning. The sheriff did not share specifics on their conditions but said neither were critical.

No suspect information or motive for the shooting has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

