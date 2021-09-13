‘Winter Wonderland’ is coming to Myrtle Beach this holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents and visitors will soon be able to enjoy a new holiday festivity on the Grand Strand.

The city of Myrtle Beach has approved a special event permit for “Winter Wonderland at the Beach” at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place site, Plyler Park and the Boardwalk.

Events will include an ice skating rink, walk-through light show vendors and entertainment, according to information from the city.

Winter Wonderland at the Beach is set to be open daily from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m., from Nov. 26, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022.

Officials said the city manager can make changes to the plans as circumstances dictate.

